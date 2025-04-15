Left Menu

U.S. and U.K. Poised for 'Great Agreement' Amid Trade Talks

The United States and Britain are optimistic about reaching a 'great agreement' on trade, facilitated by President Donald Trump's affinity for Britain. Talks initially focused on AI and tech cooperation, expanding to other goods. JD Vance highlighted the strong cultural and business ties between the countries.

Updated: 15-04-2025 12:22 IST
  • United Kingdom

The prospect of a significant trade agreement between the United States and Britain seems promising as President Donald Trump's affinity for the U.K. could play a crucial role, according to his deputy, JD Vance, in a recent interview with UnHerd.

Negotiations, initially centered around artificial intelligence and technology, are broadening to encompass food and other goods, reflecting ongoing talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

Amidst these discussions, Vance, noted for his critical stance on Europe, expressed concern over European security spending and countered criticisms from Ukrainian President Zelenskiy regarding his views on Russia's strategic objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

