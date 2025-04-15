U.S. and U.K. Poised for 'Great Agreement' Amid Trade Talks

The prospect of a significant trade agreement between the United States and Britain seems promising as President Donald Trump's affinity for the U.K. could play a crucial role, according to his deputy, JD Vance, in a recent interview with UnHerd.

Negotiations, initially centered around artificial intelligence and technology, are broadening to encompass food and other goods, reflecting ongoing talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

Amidst these discussions, Vance, noted for his critical stance on Europe, expressed concern over European security spending and countered criticisms from Ukrainian President Zelenskiy regarding his views on Russia's strategic objectives.

