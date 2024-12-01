Australia's Home Prices See Weak Growth Amidst Market Downturn

Australia saw a slight rise in home prices in November, recording the 22nd consecutive month of increases despite declines in major cities like Sydney and Melbourne. Data from CoreLogic indicated a 0.1% growth nationally, a setback from the previous month's 0.3% rise.

The increase was significantly driven by surges in Perth, Adelaide, and Brisbane, which recorded gains of 1.1%, 0.8%, and 0.6%, respectively, while Melbourne and Sydney experienced declines of 0.4% and 0.2%. CoreLogic's research director, Tim Lawless, highlighted a noticeable momentum loss in these cities, attributing it to decreased buyer demand and a rise in vendor activity.

CoreLogic emphasized deteriorating market outlook due to geopolitical risks, persistent inflation, a tight job market, and reduced probability of an early interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia. A Reuters poll anticipates continued price growth in the next two years, driven by limited supply and a potential, albeit moderate, monetary easing.

