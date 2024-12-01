Left Menu

Australia's Home Prices See Weak Growth Amidst Market Downturn

Australia's home prices rose marginally in November, marking a two-year trend of increases. Perth, Adelaide, and Brisbane saw growth, whereas Sydney and Melbourne experienced declines. Experts cite economic uncertainties and decreased buyer demand as influencing factors for the fluctuating market conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 01-12-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 18:31 IST
Australia's Home Prices See Weak Growth Amidst Market Downturn
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia saw a slight rise in home prices in November, recording the 22nd consecutive month of increases despite declines in major cities like Sydney and Melbourne. Data from CoreLogic indicated a 0.1% growth nationally, a setback from the previous month's 0.3% rise.

The increase was significantly driven by surges in Perth, Adelaide, and Brisbane, which recorded gains of 1.1%, 0.8%, and 0.6%, respectively, while Melbourne and Sydney experienced declines of 0.4% and 0.2%. CoreLogic's research director, Tim Lawless, highlighted a noticeable momentum loss in these cities, attributing it to decreased buyer demand and a rise in vendor activity.

CoreLogic emphasized deteriorating market outlook due to geopolitical risks, persistent inflation, a tight job market, and reduced probability of an early interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia. A Reuters poll anticipates continued price growth in the next two years, driven by limited supply and a potential, albeit moderate, monetary easing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024