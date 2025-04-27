Krunal Pandya's Heroic Innings Seals Victory for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

In a thrilling encounter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru successfully chased a target of 163 runs set by the opposition, triumphing with 165 for four in just 18.3 overs. The match's highlight was Krunal Pandya's unbeaten 73, demonstrating both skill and composure under pressure.

Virat Kohli's knock of 51 added muscle to the chase, even as wickets fell around him. Despite an early collapse, where the team was 26 for three, Pandya's partnership with Tim David ensured a swift recovery and eventual victory.

Contributing to the defense, Axar Patel showcased exceptional bowling with figures of two wickets for 19 runs in four overs. The match concluded with Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrating their hard-fought triumph on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)