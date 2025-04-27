Madhya Pradesh Tech Boom Attracts Massive Investments

The Madhya Pradesh government announced a substantial boost in its technology sector, receiving investment proposals valued at Rs 20,000 crore. This influx of capital is expected to generate around 75,000 new job opportunities, as disclosed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

In a statement following the 'Madhya Pradesh Tech Growth Conclave 2025' held in Indore, Yadav highlighted the participation of over 500 companies keen on investing in the state's tech industry. He stated that this event marked a significant milestone in promoting technological investments within the region.

To further incentivize investors, the state introduced an integrated facilities portal and unveiled guidelines for various tech policies. Among these initiatives are plans to develop IT parks across six major cities, including a significant project in Indore, under public-private partnerships, aiming to fortify Madhya Pradesh's standing in the tech domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)