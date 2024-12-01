Solar Milestone and Seamless Transit: A New Era for Delhi's RRTS Corridor

Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Srinivas Katikithala assessed the preparations for the operational launch of the Delhi section of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor on Sunday. During the visit, Katikithala also inaugurated an extensive solar power plant at the Ghaziabad station.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is conducting trial runs on this RRTS section to facilitate passenger operations. Namo Bharat trains currently traverse the RRTS corridor from Sahibabad to Modi Nagar North in Ghaziabad, showing multi-modal integration with existing transport infrastructure.

Katikithala and NCRTC MD Shalabh Goel discussed how innovative infrastructure such as foot overbridges, lifts, and escalators are enhancing seamless connectivity for commuters. The Ghaziabad solar plant represents NCRTC's largest installation to date, marking a notable stride in its sustainability mission. Katikithala also experienced a Namo Bharat train ride and was briefed on the project's cutting-edge technology use.

