TVS Motor Company Hits Record Sales in November 2024

TVS Motor Company achieved a strong sales performance in November 2024, recording a total of 401,250 units sold—a growth of 10% from the previous year. The boost was largely attributed to a notable 12% increase in two-wheeler sales, alongside a robust 57% rise in electric vehicle sales.

Domestic market performance also improved, with a 6% increase in sales, reaching 305,323 units compared to the same month last year. Scooters stood out with an impressive 22% jump, while motorcycles saw a moderate growth of 4%.

In the international arena, TVS Motor's exports grew impressively by 25%, with two-wheeler exports surging by 34%. The company's commitment to quality and sustainable mobility continues to be witnessed across its operations in over 80 countries.

