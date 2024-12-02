Left Menu

TVS Motor Company Hits Record Sales in November 2024

TVS Motor Company recorded a significant increase in sales, totaling 401,250 units in November 2024. The growth was driven by a 12% rise in two-wheeler sales, a 6% increase in domestic sales, and a 57% jump in electric vehicle sales. Exports also saw a robust 25% growth.

Updated: 02-12-2024 12:27 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:25 IST
TVS Motor Company achieved a strong sales performance in November 2024, recording a total of 401,250 units sold—a growth of 10% from the previous year. The boost was largely attributed to a notable 12% increase in two-wheeler sales, alongside a robust 57% rise in electric vehicle sales.

Domestic market performance also improved, with a 6% increase in sales, reaching 305,323 units compared to the same month last year. Scooters stood out with an impressive 22% jump, while motorcycles saw a moderate growth of 4%.

In the international arena, TVS Motor's exports grew impressively by 25%, with two-wheeler exports surging by 34%. The company's commitment to quality and sustainable mobility continues to be witnessed across its operations in over 80 countries.

