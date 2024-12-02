Sustainable Consumption: The Key to a Greener Future

In a call to action for a more sustainable world, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urged the global community to adopt environmentally conscious consumption patterns. His comments came during the CII's Partnership Summit on Monday, where he addressed the pressing need to cut carbon footprints.

Goyal stressed that while manufacturing is often pinpointed for its carbon emissions, it is actually the result of consumer demand that mainly drives the environmental impact. He argued that addressing these consumption patterns is crucial for a sustainable future.

Alongside Goyal, Israeli Economy and Industry Minister M K Nir Barkat highlighted the strengthening trade relations between India and Israel. He pointed out the promising prospects of a new trade corridor connecting the Middle East to Europe, bolstering economic collaboration.

