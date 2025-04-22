Gold Prices Rocket to Record High Amid Economic Concerns
Gold prices have reached an all-time high of Rs 99,178 per 10 grams due to safe-haven demand. Global gold futures also hit USD 3,504.12 per ounce amid uncertainties surrounding US monetary policy and escalating trade tensions between the US and China.
The gold market is experiencing a significant surge, with prices reaching unprecedented levels amidst ongoing economic uncertainties.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the June delivery contracts rose by nearly 2%, symbolizing a strong demand for safe-haven investments.
The global market is equally affected, as prices hit a fresh peak due to rising tensions in US monetary policy and trade disputes.
