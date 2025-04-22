Left Menu

Gold Prices Rocket to Record High Amid Economic Concerns

Gold prices have reached an all-time high of Rs 99,178 per 10 grams due to safe-haven demand. Global gold futures also hit USD 3,504.12 per ounce amid uncertainties surrounding US monetary policy and escalating trade tensions between the US and China.

Updated: 22-04-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 11:08 IST
The gold market is experiencing a significant surge, with prices reaching unprecedented levels amidst ongoing economic uncertainties.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the June delivery contracts rose by nearly 2%, symbolizing a strong demand for safe-haven investments.

The global market is equally affected, as prices hit a fresh peak due to rising tensions in US monetary policy and trade disputes.

