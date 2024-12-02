Left Menu

GreenLine and Flipkart: A Journey Towards Sustainable Logistics

GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd partners with Flipkart to use LNG-powered trucks for eco-friendly goods transport, aiming to decarbonise the e-commerce player's logistics. The initial phase involves 25 LNG trucks. This collaboration aligns with Flipkart's environmental goals, complementing its current electric vehicle initiatives.

Updated: 02-12-2024 14:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd has announced a strategic partnership with Flipkart to deploy a fleet of LNG-powered trucks, marking a significant step towards decarbonising Flipkart's logistics network. This collaboration reflects the e-commerce giant's commitment to sustainable transportation.

In its initial phase, GreenLine will deploy 25 LNG trucks, each with substantial capacity, to facilitate the movement of goods across key regional routes in India. These vehicles aim to efficiently handle both B2B and B2C loads, initially focusing on the West to North India corridor and planning future expansions.

Both GreenLine and Flipkart view this partnership as integral to their sustainability efforts. GreenLine's LNG fleet complements Flipkart's growing electric vehicle presence, which now includes 10,000 EVs. This initiative underscores both companies' dedication to reducing carbon footprints, contributing to India's environmental objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

