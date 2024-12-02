Left Menu

Dosti Realty Launches 'Good Buy 2024' Campaign: A New Era for Aspiring Homeowners

Dosti Realty unveils its 'Good Buy 2024' campaign, offering aspiring homeowners enticing deals on a range of properties across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The initiative aims to transform dreams into reality as purchasers welcome 2025 with meaningful investments and exclusive offers like gold gifts and zero stamp duty.

'Good Buy 2024': Dosti Realty's Call to Make Your Homeownership Dreams Come True . Image Credit: ANI
The campaign aims to inspire individuals to make significant investments in their future by offering exclusive offers such as gold gifts and zero stamp duty on selected properties. From luxury apartments in Wadala to cosy homes in Thane, Dosti Realty is catering to diverse dreams.

The campaign aims to inspire individuals to make significant investments in their future by offering exclusive offers such as gold gifts and zero stamp duty on selected properties. From luxury apartments in Wadala to cosy homes in Thane, Dosti Realty is catering to diverse dreams.

In a statement, Anuj Goradia, Director of Dosti Realty, emphasized the company's commitment to helping families start the new year on a high note. With a portfolio that encompasses over 12.15 million square feet of construction, Dosti Realty continues to redefine lifestyles with innovation and trust.

