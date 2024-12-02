Dosti Realty Launches 'Good Buy 2024' Campaign: A New Era for Aspiring Homeowners

Dosti Realty, a prominent player in the real estate industry, has announced the launch of its 'Good Buy 2024' campaign. This initiative offers enticing deals to prospective homeowners across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, making home ownership a reality as the year comes to a close.

The campaign aims to inspire individuals to make significant investments in their future by offering exclusive offers such as gold gifts and zero stamp duty on selected properties. From luxury apartments in Wadala to cosy homes in Thane, Dosti Realty is catering to diverse dreams.

In a statement, Anuj Goradia, Director of Dosti Realty, emphasized the company's commitment to helping families start the new year on a high note. With a portfolio that encompasses over 12.15 million square feet of construction, Dosti Realty continues to redefine lifestyles with innovation and trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)