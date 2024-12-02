MACH Conferences Projects Robust Growth Through Strategic Global Expansions
MACH Conferences and Events Limited reported a 68% revenue growth during H1 FY25. The company's order book for H2 is robust, anticipating further growth during the peak MICE season from October to March. With successful events globally, MACH looks to leverage its market position for continued expansion.
- Country:
- India
MACH Conferences and Events Limited has announced impressive growth figures for the first half of FY25, recording a 68% increase in revenue over the same period in FY24. The revenue from sales as of November 2024 stands at INR 187.47 crores, with a strong order book valued at INR 68.17 crores.
The company anticipates a prosperous second half of the financial year, capitalizing on the peak MICE season spanning from October to March. Historically, this period has yielded substantial returns, with 2.34 times revenue growth in H2 FY24 compared to H1.
Globally, MACH has successfully executed events in locations such as Dubai, London, and Hong Kong, showcasing their capability to deliver high-profile events worldwide. Looking forward, MACH aims to strengthen its market position and deliver continued growth, focused on meeting evolving client needs and investor value.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shree OSFM E-Mobility Surges Ahead with Significant H1 FY25 Financial Growth
SBI Expands Network to 23,000 Branches by FY25
On Door Concepts Reports Impressive Financial Growth in H1 FY25
Shri Venkatesh Refineries Eyes Expansion Amid Steady H1 FY25 Financial Performance
Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint