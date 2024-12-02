MACH Conferences Projects Robust Growth Through Strategic Global Expansions

MACH Conferences and Events Limited has announced impressive growth figures for the first half of FY25, recording a 68% increase in revenue over the same period in FY24. The revenue from sales as of November 2024 stands at INR 187.47 crores, with a strong order book valued at INR 68.17 crores.

The company anticipates a prosperous second half of the financial year, capitalizing on the peak MICE season spanning from October to March. Historically, this period has yielded substantial returns, with 2.34 times revenue growth in H2 FY24 compared to H1.

Globally, MACH has successfully executed events in locations such as Dubai, London, and Hong Kong, showcasing their capability to deliver high-profile events worldwide. Looking forward, MACH aims to strengthen its market position and deliver continued growth, focused on meeting evolving client needs and investor value.

