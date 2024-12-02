Global South Not Responsible for Global Environmental Degradation: Piyush Goyal at CII Partnership Summit 2024

At the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit 2024 held in New Delhi, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal reiterated the position that the Global South is not responsible for global environmental degradation, a problem primarily driven by developed nations that historically benefited from low-cost energy.

Addressing Trade Ministers from nations including Italy, Israel, Bhutan, Bahrain, Algeria, Nepal, Senegal, South Africa, Myanmar, Qatar, and Cambodia, Shri Goyal emphasized the principle of "common but differentiated responsibilities" in tackling climate change. He urged developed nations to take greater responsibility for the crisis they have contributed to, while partner countries present at the summit focus on shared supply chain sustainability within their capacity.

"The environmental challenge is not merely about carbon emissions during manufacturing but must also account for consumption patterns and their carbon footprints," he noted.

India’s Commitment to the Global South

Shri Goyal underscored India’s role as a trusted partner for the Global South, offering collaboration in areas such as stability, sustainability, space, and satellite technology. These themes, identified as crucial during the summit, were described as pivotal to addressing the global challenges of the 21st century.

Harnessing Technology and Tradition

Focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation, the Minister discussed their transformative potential in reshaping livelihoods and employment. He advocated for a balance between technological advancements and preserving tradition and culture."A mix of legacy and innovation is crucial," Shri Goyal emphasized.

He also highlighted the importance of empowering youth with education and skills to meet future challenges, which, in turn, will foster Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living.

Circular Economy and Sustainable Lifestyles

Shri Goyal stressed the need to shift toward a circular economy and reflect on consumption lifestyles to curb waste and reduce carbon footprints. He called for global introspection into sustainable consumption as an integral part of addressing environmental challenges.

Focus on Inclusive Development and Economic Growth

Inclusivity remained a key theme during the Minister’s address. Shri Goyal outlined five pillars—innovation, industry, infrastructure, investment, and initiative—as the foundation for inclusive growth. He encouraged stronger collaboration among partner countries to enhance global trade and tourism, recognizing their role in fostering economic growth.

Energy as a Driver of Growth

Recognizing energy as the backbone of economic growth, the Minister emphasized the importance of sustainable energy transitions to secure a prosperous future. He also reflected on the interconnectedness of energy security, climate action, and financial stability.

India’s Role in Global Peace and Prosperity

Reflecting on India’s commitment to peace, Shri Goyal highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy to address geopolitical challenges. He urged summit partners to align their interests for shared prosperity and peace, sending a message of unity to the world.

Collaborative Path Forward

The CII Partnership Summit 2024 set the stage for deepened collaboration among the Global South and beyond. Shri Goyal’s address laid a clear path for shared responsibilities, sustainable growth, and inclusive development, with India extending its hand of friendship and partnership to address the pressing challenges of the modern world.