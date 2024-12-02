Left Menu

Biden's Africa Visit: A New Front in US-China Competition

President Biden is visiting Africa to promote a US-backed railway project, the Lobito Corridor, spanning Zambia, Congo, and Angola. Aimed at countering China's influence, the endeavor seeks to boost U.S. presence in a mineral-rich region. This trip highlights evolving U.S.-Africa relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 02-12-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 17:43 IST
Biden's Africa Visit: A New Front in US-China Competition

President Joe Biden is set to visit Africa, focusing on the US-backed Lobito Corridor railway project as a part of his strategy to counter China's expanding influence.

The project, stretching across Zambia, Congo, and Angola, aims to bolster U.S. involvement in an area rich in critical minerals vital for modern technologies.

During his first visit to the continent as president, Biden plans to emphasize the significance of this initiative and its potential as a model for U.S. engagement in Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024