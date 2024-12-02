Biden's Africa Visit: A New Front in US-China Competition

President Joe Biden is set to visit Africa, focusing on the US-backed Lobito Corridor railway project as a part of his strategy to counter China's expanding influence.

The project, stretching across Zambia, Congo, and Angola, aims to bolster U.S. involvement in an area rich in critical minerals vital for modern technologies.

During his first visit to the continent as president, Biden plans to emphasize the significance of this initiative and its potential as a model for U.S. engagement in Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)