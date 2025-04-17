Ukraine and U.S. Nears Critical Minerals Deal with Memorandum Signing
Ukraine and the U.S. are poised to sign a memorandum of intent on a critical minerals deal. President Zelenskiy confirmed the potential of privileged U.S. access to Ukraine's resources. The deal signifies a repayment for previous U.S. military aid. Progress is noted as the initial step towards formal agreement.
Ukraine and the United States are on the verge of signing an online memorandum of intent concerning a minerals deal, as confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
This agreement could provide the U.S. with privileged access to Ukraine's natural resources as a form of repayment for military aid provided under the Biden administration.
Significant progress has been made in talks between the two nations, with Ukraine's economy minister highlighting the memorandum as a crucial initial step towards a comprehensive agreement that would need ratification by Ukraine's parliament.
