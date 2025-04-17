Ukraine and U.S. Nears Critical Minerals Deal with Memorandum Signing

Ukraine and the United States are on the verge of signing an online memorandum of intent concerning a minerals deal, as confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

This agreement could provide the U.S. with privileged access to Ukraine's natural resources as a form of repayment for military aid provided under the Biden administration.

Significant progress has been made in talks between the two nations, with Ukraine's economy minister highlighting the memorandum as a crucial initial step towards a comprehensive agreement that would need ratification by Ukraine's parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)