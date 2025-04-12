UN Expert Urges Zambia to Address Gaps in Religious Freedom Protections

A top United Nations expert has urged Zambia to address deep-seated complacency surrounding freedom of religion or belief, stating that despite the country’s reputation for openness and peaceful coexistence, significant shortcomings remain in fully upholding religious freedoms for all citizens on an equal basis.

Nazila Ghanea, the UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, concluded a 12-day official visit to Zambia this week, during which she met with a wide range of government officials, judicial bodies, civil society organisations, and faith-based communities. At the conclusion of her visit, Ghanea praised the country’s emphasis on Ubuntu—an African philosophy emphasizing humanity, community, and interconnectedness—but cautioned that deeper legal and institutional reforms are required to truly protect the religious rights of all Zambians.

“Gaps in Law and Practice Undermine Religious Equality”

In her preliminary statement, Ghanea noted that Zambia’s constitutional provisions and legal frameworks nominally uphold freedom of religion or belief, but their interpretation and implementation have been “narrowly understood and applied.” As a result, they have not provided the level of protection required under international human rights law.

She pointed to specific areas of concern, including the limited application of “reasonable accommodation” for individuals or groups whose religious practices differ from the Christian majority. “Zambia’s majority-Christian population makes it all the more important to ensure that non-Christian religious communities are equally protected and free from discrimination,” she said.

Ghanea highlighted how laws and policies that treat all religious groups equally on paper may still result in indirect discrimination in practice. For example, school schedules, legal holidays, and work requirements may implicitly favor Christian practices and beliefs while making it difficult for minority faiths to observe their traditions unless proactive accommodation is provided.

Calls for Institutional and Policy Reforms

The Special Rapporteur also called for stronger recognition of the state's “positive obligations” to advance freedom of religion or belief. These obligations go beyond merely refraining from interference; they include taking proactive steps to prevent discrimination and ensure inclusive participation in society by all religious communities.

“There are blind spots in the way indirect religious discrimination is addressed in Zambia,” Ghanea emphasized. “This includes not just legal processes but also public messaging and policy direction.”

She recommended a more robust engagement by state institutions to ensure religious minorities are heard and protected, especially in rural and underserved areas. Ghanea also stressed the importance of inclusive public messaging by senior government officials, saying such messages help set the national tone for mutual respect, tolerance, and coexistence.

Extensive Engagement Across the Country

During her mission, Ghanea visited Lusaka, Chipata, and Livingstone, where she held discussions with a wide array of stakeholders. These included government ministries and agencies, members of Parliament, the Constitutional and Supreme Courts, prosecutors, police authorities, and the Human Rights Commission of Zambia. She also engaged with provincial and district officials, local faith-based leaders, and representatives from civil society organisations.

Her visit provided a rare opportunity to assess the practical realities faced by religious communities, particularly those outside the Christian mainstream. While she acknowledged Zambia’s relatively peaceful religious landscape, she urged continued vigilance and reform to ensure that the rights of all are upheld—not just the majority.

Looking Ahead: A Full Report in 2026

Ghanea’s final report, containing detailed findings and recommendations, will be presented to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva in March 2026. This report is expected to offer a comprehensive evaluation of Zambia’s performance on religious freedom and suggest practical steps to bridge existing gaps.

As Zambia continues to build its democratic institutions and commitment to human rights, Ghanea’s visit serves as a critical reminder that true religious freedom requires not just constitutional language but active, inclusive, and evolving policy measures. Only then can Zambia fully live up to the values of Ubuntu and its proud tradition of peaceful coexistence.