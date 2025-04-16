Trump Surges Forward in Critical Minerals Battle

President Donald Trump has ordered an investigation into the imposition of new tariffs on critical minerals imported into the U.S., marking a significant escalation in trade tensions with China. The action aims to lessen American reliance on foreign-sourced minerals vital to the nation's economy.

China, a leading global producer, controls many of the minerals crucial to the U.S. market, fueling concerns about national security risks. Trump's directive to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick initiates a national security review under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, the same law used previously to levy tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The potential tariffs could dramatically alter the international minerals supply market. With Australia eyeing opportunities to solidify its role as a key supplier, and U.S. domestic production efforts poised for expansion, the landscape of global minerals trade stands on the brink of significant change.

(With inputs from agencies.)