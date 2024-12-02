BJP Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Critique of India's Economic Growth

The BJP has strongly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his remarks about the country's declining GDP growth rate, calling his statements misleading and oversimplified.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, expressed concerns over the GDP decline and advocated for a new economic strategy to distribute benefits across businesses. In response, BJP's Amit Malviya reproached Gandhi's critique, highlighting India's comparatively high GDP growth and economic resilience amid global challenges.

Malviya further discounted Gandhi's claims of an unemployment crisis, mentioning the substantial job growth and robust economic indicators in India. He emphasized India's stable currency and significant forex reserves, framing criticisms of the economy as fear-mongering and ignorant of the country's progressing status on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)