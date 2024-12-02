Left Menu

BJP Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Critique of India's Economic Growth

The BJP criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on India's declining GDP growth, labeling his comments as misleading. Gandhi expressed concern over economic benefits accruing to billionaires and called for new economic strategies, while BJP's Amit Malviya defended India's economic performance as strong and resilient globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has strongly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his remarks about the country's declining GDP growth rate, calling his statements misleading and oversimplified.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, expressed concerns over the GDP decline and advocated for a new economic strategy to distribute benefits across businesses. In response, BJP's Amit Malviya reproached Gandhi's critique, highlighting India's comparatively high GDP growth and economic resilience amid global challenges.

Malviya further discounted Gandhi's claims of an unemployment crisis, mentioning the substantial job growth and robust economic indicators in India. He emphasized India's stable currency and significant forex reserves, framing criticisms of the economy as fear-mongering and ignorant of the country's progressing status on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

