Potato Supply Crisis: Jharkhand and West Bengal at an Impasse

The potato supply crisis between Jharkhand and West Bengal intensifies as restrictions imposed by West Bengal continue to affect the availability of the staple food in Jharkhand. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has maintained communication with West Bengal to address the issue.

In an attempt to resolve the crisis, the Jharkhand government is prepared for further discussions, while the West Bengal government claims the restrictions are necessary for stabilizing stock and controlling prices locally. Traders in West Bengal, dissatisfied with the situation, threatened a strike action if the limitations are not removed soon.

This disruption has caused potato prices in Jharkhand's retail market to rise steeply, creating concern among residents. In response, Chief Minister Soren convened a high-level meeting to discuss state schemes and instructed officials to expedite developmental projects despite the ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)