Vector Consulting Group Expands Talent Pool with 21 New Interns from Top B-Schools

New Delhi, India - December 3: Vector Consulting Group, recognized as one of India's foremost management consulting firms, has recently welcomed 21 interns from the nation's leading business schools, including IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Indore, and XLRI Jamshedpur, bolstering their consulting team.

The chosen interns are set to engage closely in projects directly at client sites, offering them invaluable exposure to the consulting arena. "Our summer internship program has expanded significantly, reflecting a substantial increase in the cohort size to 21 interns this year. We are eager to integrate this talented group into our organization," stated Sayan Chakrabarty, CHRO, Vector Consulting Group.

Vector's strategic recruitment strategy aligns with their robust project pipeline and commitment to real-time adaptation, contrasting with the industry's typical annual forecast dependency. With attrition rates consistently in single digits, Vector attributes its success to its unique management practices, including its distinguished 'Skin-In-The-Game' consulting model.

Since its inception in 2006, Vector has pioneered innovative management solutions, securing its position as the largest homegrown consultancy in India with over 200 consultants. The firm has disrupted the consultancy sector through a risk-sharing strategy that aligns with real-world applications, assisting over 400 clients achieve superior performance in sectors such as automobile, retail, and pharmaceuticals.

