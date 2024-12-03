Left Menu

From Conflict to Commerce: The Kabul Real Estate Revival

In Kabul, Afghanistan, the real estate market is booming, driven by improved security and returning expatriates. Agents like Omidullah and Ghulam Mohammed Haqdoost report rising property prices, with a demand for luxurious homes. Afghans are investing in cash amid hopes reinvigorated by peace and governmental reforms.

Updated: 03-12-2024
  • Afghanistan

Kabul's real estate market is experiencing a revival as improved security and returning expatriates fuel a demand for luxurious homes. Omidullah, a local real estate agent, is capitalizing on this trend by selling high-end properties in a city where affluence and poverty stand side by side.

Ghulam Mohammed Haqdoost's agency reports a 40% increase in house prices over three years, owing to expatriates returning with cash reserves and the governance reforms under the Taliban regime. These developments have minimized bureaucratic hurdles and corruption in property transactions.

While Afghans traditionally buy in cash due to a lack of mortgage facilities, a unique cash-lending option known as the 'geerawi' is also employed. A strong focus on cultural aspects, such as hospitality and women's influence on purchasing decisions, continues to shape the housing market's landscape in Kabul.

