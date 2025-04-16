Left Menu

Afghanistan Initiates Afghan Repatriation from Pakistan Amid Stability

Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir outlined plans for repatriating Afghan citizens from Pakistan. Preparations include camps ensuring infrastructure and ease of transition. Mohibullah praised Pakistan's hospitality and emphasized the importance of Afghans returning to aid national development, with women's education being a priority under a reviewed system.

The Afghan Consul General in Peshawar, Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir, announced the government's preparations for facilitating the repatriation of Afghan citizens residing in Pakistan. A specialized commission has been established to oversee and expedite the process.

During a press conference, Shakir expressed gratitude towards Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees over the years, which allowed them opportunities in education, business, and employment. He highlighted the importance of returning to their homeland as a contribution to Afghanistan's development efforts, now that the country enjoys peace and stability after the withdrawal of foreign military forces.

Shakir assured that comprehensive infrastructural support is in place for returning citizens, and stressed the encouragement of women's education, mentioning that separate institutions will be established. While some Afghan elders requested more time to wind up established businesses, Shakir avoided commenting directly but confirmed that 76,000 Afghans have already returned, urging others to follow.

