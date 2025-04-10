Housing Prices Surge Amid Rising Input Costs: A City-Wise Breakdown

In the past fiscal year, new housing projects have seen a weighted average price increase of 9%, according to data from PropEquity, a leading real estate analytics firm.

This uptick is primarily due to rising input costs, including land, labor, and construction materials. Prices soared in major cities, with Kolkata leading at a 29% increase, followed by Thane at 17% and Bengaluru at 15%, while Mumbai and Navi Mumbai experienced declines.

Experts, including Angad Bedi and Bhavesh Kothari, attribute the trend to robust end-user demand and investor confidence, though they caution about affordability issues for first-time buyers.

(With inputs from agencies.)