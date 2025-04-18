Ishaq Dar's Diplomatic Visit to Afghanistan: A Step Towards Mending Ties?

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is poised for a crucial diplomatic visit to Afghanistan, signaling a possible thaw in tense relations. The announcement was made on Friday, preceding his scheduled arrival in Kabul on Saturday.

This visit follows the recent Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Coordination Committee meeting in Kabul, marking the continuation of efforts to ease rising tensions over issues like militant activities and the Afghan refugee crisis. Relations between Islamabad and Kabul have become increasingly strained since August 2021 when the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan.

Dar's delegation includes high-level officials, invited by the interim Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. The agenda covers security, trade, and comprehensive bilateral relations. Pakistan's Foreign Office highlighted the visit as a testament to Pakistan's commitment to fostering sustained engagement with Afghanistan.

