Empowering Women: Indian Business Schools Leading the Charge

Leading the way in inclusion and empowerment, Indian business schools are making strides in fostering female leadership. From significant representation in institutional boards to a majority of female faculty, schools are breaking the glass ceiling and creating pathways for women at the forefront of industries.

Initiatives like ISH's mentorship programs and Jaipuria's 'i-Lead' are not only about gender balance but focus on shaping insightful leaders of tomorrow. These programs provide female students with crucial avenues for leadership development, exposure to industry leaders, and opportunities to navigate through gender-specific challenges.

The impact of these efforts is visible through impressive placements and careers of alumni such as Neetu Bhattacharya and Rashmi Singh. Support structures like mentorship programs and financial aid initiatives like ISH's Flourish Endowment Fund are instrumental in making education accessible and impactful for women in the business realm.

(With inputs from agencies.)