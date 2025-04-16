Left Menu

US Condemns Attacks by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces in North Darfur

The Trump administration condemned Sudan's Rapid Support Forces for attacking civilians in North Darfur, calling for accountability in the civil war. Reports highlight targeted assaults on civilians and humanitarian actors in affected areas. Amid a power struggle, the State Department urges peace and compliance with international humanitarian law.

Updated: 16-04-2025 01:09 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 01:09 IST
US Condemns Attacks by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces in North Darfur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has taken a firm stance against recent attacks by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on civilian populations in North Darfur, calling for accountability from all parties involved in the ongoing civil war. The administration expressed deep concern over reports that the RSF has been targeting civilians and humanitarian workers in Zamzam and Abu Shouk camps, areas where mass displacements have occurred, according to the United Nations.

In a statement, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphasized the necessity for the warring factions in Sudan to honor their obligations under international humanitarian law. The conflict, which began in April 2023 due to a power struggle, has dashed hopes for a transition to civilian governance in the nation.

Bruce underscored the need for a ceasefire and peaceful negotiations but withheld comments on whether the U.S. is actively pursuing diplomatic resolutions. Additionally, Bruce refrained from commenting on the Trump administration's stance regarding the previous administration's findings of genocide committed by the RSF and affiliated militias.

(With inputs from agencies.)

