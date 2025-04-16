Incident at Wilmer-Hutchins: A Day of Tension
A shooting incident at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas prompted police response and evacuation of students. The campus has been secured, with authorities currently investigating further details. Visuals showed numerous police vehicles on-site at the school, which accommodates approximately 1,000 students.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dallas | Updated: 16-04-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 01:03 IST
- Country:
- United States
Police responded to reports of a shooting at a Dallas high school on Tuesday, prompting a swift evacuation of students seen leaving the affected campus.
The Dallas Independent School District confirmed that Wilmer-Hutchins High School, secured by authorities, was under control after the alarming incident.
Aerial footage revealed police convergence at the school's location, which serves around 1,000 students, as the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Campus Turmoil: University of Hyderabad Students' Union Rallies Against Land Dispute
Volcanic Eruption Triggers Evacuations in Iceland's Southwest
University of Hyderabad Students Protest Land Development Plans
Campus Controversy: Hyderabad Students Unite Against Land Development Plans
Iceland's Fiery Display: Latest Volcanic Eruption Sparks Evacuations