Left Menu

Judge Halts Trump's Action Against Susman Godfrey

A Washington judge blocked most provisions of Donald Trump's executive order against Susman Godfrey, a law firm. This decision marks another legal setback for Trump. The order aimed to cancel federal contracts of Susman Godfrey's clients and restrict the firm's access to government facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 01:03 IST
Judge Halts Trump's Action Against Susman Godfrey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Washington judge has delivered a legal blow to former President Donald Trump's efforts against the law firm Susman Godfrey. U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order that halts significant parts of Trump's executive directive.

The order had targeted Susman Godfrey by threatening to cancel federal contracts held by its clients and restricting access for its lawyers to government buildings. This represents a fresh legal setback for the former Republican president in his broader campaign against certain law firms.

The White House has yet to provide a statement in response to the ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025