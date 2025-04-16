Judge Halts Trump's Action Against Susman Godfrey

A Washington judge has delivered a legal blow to former President Donald Trump's efforts against the law firm Susman Godfrey. U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order that halts significant parts of Trump's executive directive.

The order had targeted Susman Godfrey by threatening to cancel federal contracts held by its clients and restricting access for its lawyers to government buildings. This represents a fresh legal setback for the former Republican president in his broader campaign against certain law firms.

The White House has yet to provide a statement in response to the ruling.

