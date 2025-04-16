Judge Halts Trump's Action Against Susman Godfrey
A Washington judge blocked most provisions of Donald Trump's executive order against Susman Godfrey, a law firm. This decision marks another legal setback for Trump. The order aimed to cancel federal contracts of Susman Godfrey's clients and restrict the firm's access to government facilities.
A Washington judge has delivered a legal blow to former President Donald Trump's efforts against the law firm Susman Godfrey. U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order that halts significant parts of Trump's executive directive.
The order had targeted Susman Godfrey by threatening to cancel federal contracts held by its clients and restricting access for its lawyers to government buildings. This represents a fresh legal setback for the former Republican president in his broader campaign against certain law firms.
The White House has yet to provide a statement in response to the ruling.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judge Rejects J&J's $10 Billion Settlement Proposal in Talc Lawsuits
Judge Rejects J&J's $10 Billion Bankruptcy Bid Over Talc Lawsuits
Judge Rejects J&J's $10 Billion Bankruptcy Proposal Amid Ongoing Talc Lawsuits
Health Briefs: Major FDA Moves, Lawsuit Updates, and AI Innovations
Rugby Stars Unite in Landmark Concussion Lawsuit