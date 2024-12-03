Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Accident Claims Lives of Five Medical Students

In a tragic turn of events, a road accident in Alappuzha claimed the lives of five medical students from Vandanam Government Medical College. The young students, all in their first year, were killed when the rented car they were traveling in collided heavily with a KSRTC bus.

The catastrophic event unfolded late on a rainy Monday night, leaving six severely injured and scores of families and friends heartbroken. CCTV footage reveals the car skidding before being crushed under the bus, an impact that instantly claimed three lives.

The accident sent shockwaves through the community, drawing expressions of grief and condolences from high-profile figures, including Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The bereaved families are now left to grapple with the inexplicable loss of their children in such a sudden tragedy.

