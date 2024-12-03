Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Accident Claims Lives of Five Medical Students

A devastating car accident involving first-year MBBS students from Vandanam Government Medical College in Alappuzha resulted in the death of five young lives. The tragedy, sparked by a collision with a KSRTC bus, leaves families and the community in profound mourning as they grapple with the loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic turn of events, a road accident in Alappuzha claimed the lives of five medical students from Vandanam Government Medical College. The young students, all in their first year, were killed when the rented car they were traveling in collided heavily with a KSRTC bus.

The catastrophic event unfolded late on a rainy Monday night, leaving six severely injured and scores of families and friends heartbroken. CCTV footage reveals the car skidding before being crushed under the bus, an impact that instantly claimed three lives.

The accident sent shockwaves through the community, drawing expressions of grief and condolences from high-profile figures, including Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The bereaved families are now left to grapple with the inexplicable loss of their children in such a sudden tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

