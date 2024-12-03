Left Menu

Cross-border Cable Conundrum: Damages Disrupt Sweden-Finland Connection

A crucial data cable between Sweden and Finland has been damaged in two places, affecting thousands of users. This incident follows recent similar disruptions in the Baltic Sea, raising concerns of possible sabotage. Authorities from Sweden, Finland, and Germany have launched investigations into the matter.

Updated: 03-12-2024 14:44 IST
A significant data cable linking Sweden and Finland has sustained damage at two distinct locations on Finnish land, according to local Swedish media outlets.

The Swedish Telecommunications Authority, PTS, was cited by the newspaper Dagens Nyheter in its report on the incident.

Finnish Minister of Transportation and Communication, Lulu Ranne, posted on platform X that authorities, in conjunction with the company, are seriously investigating the situation. The latest cable issue has disrupted services for 6,000 private users and around 100 businesses connecting Sweden and Finland, as reported by national broadcaster Sveriges Radio through the company Global Connect.

This disruption comes shortly after two separate data cable damages on the Baltic Sea bed last month, involving cables connecting Finland to Germany and Lithuania to Sweden, found damaged in Swedish waters.

Sensitive investigations have been initiated by Finnish, Swedish, and German authorities following Germany's defence minister's suggestions of possible sabotage, although conclusive evidence is yet to be presented.

Sweden has also formally requested China's cooperation, noting a China-flagged vessel observed near the Baltic Sea cables at the time of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

