China's Strategic Material Export Ban to the US

China has banned the export of materials like gallium and germanium to the US following new American export controls on Chinese firms. This move highlights growing tensions over high-tech resources, with China promising to protect its economic interests against US-imposed restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:58 IST
In a significant development, China declared a ban on the export of crucial high-tech materials, including gallium and germanium, to the United States as of Tuesday. This decision comes in response to the US's expansion of its export controls, targeting Chinese firms involved in advanced technology sectors.

The US has added 140 companies to its ‘entity list,’ largely composed of Chinese enterprises but also includes Chinese-owned operations in Japan, South Korea, and Singapore. These companies now face stringent regulations, impacting their ability to access necessary materials for high-tech production.

Beijing's recent regulations required exporters to acquire licenses for sending these strategically vital materials overseas. In retaliation to Washington's sanctions, China's Commerce Ministry has vowed to safeguard its national interests amidst escalating tensions in the tech trade arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

