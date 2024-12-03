Structural Concerns Loom Over Delhi Airport After Roof Collapse
Following a roof collapse at Delhi's Terminal 1, the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi identified structural weaknesses that led to the Airports Authority of India issuing a show cause notice to Delhi International Airport Ltd. The terminal remains closed as alternate arrangements are in place.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued a show cause notice to Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the operator of Indira Gandhi International Airport, regarding structural weaknesses identified by an Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi study. This follows the fatal roof collapse at Terminal 1 in June.
A DIAL spokesperson confirmed that a team of experts is preparing a detailed response to the AAI's queries. The IIT Delhi study found weaknesses in a part of the terminal unaffected by the collapse, delaying operations at the old Terminal 1.
Under a public-private partnership, DIAL must meet specific service quality standards under the Operation, Management and Development Agreement inked in 2006. Terminal 1 reopening remains pending as alternate airport arrangements stand implemented.
