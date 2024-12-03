Adani Group: A Stronger Financial Future Amid Past Challenges

On Tuesday, seven companies within the Adani Group saw their shares finish higher, with Adani Ports standing out as the top performer. The stock rallied, closing at 6.02% up, reflecting a robust financial recovery within the group.

Meanwhile, other firms, including Ambuja Cements, ACC, and Adani Enterprises, posted noticeable gains, contributing to a rise in the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty. Despite a few slips in shares like Adani Green Energy, the group overall showcased financial resilience.

Amid past accusations from short-seller Hindenburg and recent US legal challenges, the Adani Group has strengthened financially, as noted by Bernstein. The reduction in share pledges and lowered leverage signals a strategic shift despite ongoing controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)