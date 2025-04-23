Sensex jumps 520.90 points to settle at 80,116.49; Nifty surges 161.70 points to 24,328.95.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:40 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
