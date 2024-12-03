Potato Price Protest: West Bengal Traders End Strike

West Bengal's potato traders, expressing dissatisfaction with state-imposed restrictions on interstate potato sales, initiated a protest strike on Tuesday.

The strike ended after government assurances to consider their demands. Agriculture Marketing Minister Becharam Manna confirmed the traders withdrew their protest, ensuring stable supply maintenance.

Despite the protest's end, limited tuber release from stores persisted as former Cold Storage Association president indicated operational normalcy may resume Wednesday. The state reimposed export curbs due to high local prices.

