Potato Price Protest: West Bengal Traders End Strike
Potato traders in West Bengal held a strike to protest state restrictions on potato exports. The strike was called off following government assurances to address their concerns. Despite the end of the strike, limited potatoes were released from stores, though normal operations were expected to resume.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:58 IST
West Bengal's potato traders, expressing dissatisfaction with state-imposed restrictions on interstate potato sales, initiated a protest strike on Tuesday.
The strike ended after government assurances to consider their demands. Agriculture Marketing Minister Becharam Manna confirmed the traders withdrew their protest, ensuring stable supply maintenance.
Despite the protest's end, limited tuber release from stores persisted as former Cold Storage Association president indicated operational normalcy may resume Wednesday. The state reimposed export curbs due to high local prices.
