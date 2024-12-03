Left Menu

Potato Price Protest: West Bengal Traders End Strike

Potato traders in West Bengal held a strike to protest state restrictions on potato exports. The strike was called off following government assurances to address their concerns. Despite the end of the strike, limited potatoes were released from stores, though normal operations were expected to resume.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:58 IST
Potato Price Protest: West Bengal Traders End Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's potato traders, expressing dissatisfaction with state-imposed restrictions on interstate potato sales, initiated a protest strike on Tuesday.

The strike ended after government assurances to consider their demands. Agriculture Marketing Minister Becharam Manna confirmed the traders withdrew their protest, ensuring stable supply maintenance.

Despite the protest's end, limited tuber release from stores persisted as former Cold Storage Association president indicated operational normalcy may resume Wednesday. The state reimposed export curbs due to high local prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024