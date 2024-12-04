Left Menu

Beauty Garage Professional Dominates Indian Salon Industry with K9 Range Success

Beauty Garage Professional, an Indian hair care innovator, showcases impressive sales from April to October 2024. The K9 range leads with a 44% sales share, demonstrating its popularity among salons nationwide. CEO Mahesh Ravaria highlights the company's commitment to quality and regional strategies to meet diverse salon needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-12-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 10:18 IST
Beauty Garage Professional Dominates Indian Salon Industry with K9 Range Success
Beauty Garage Professional excels product performance with K9 leading at 44% and Shea at 22% of sales across India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: Beauty Garage Professional, a pioneering Indian hair care brand, has strengthened its hold in the salon industry with remarkable sales figures. From April to October 2024, the company saw its K9 range ascend as the bestselling product, capturing popularity among salons and professionals nationwide.

The National Product Performance Highlights from April to October 2024 saw the K9 Range dominating with 44% of total sales. Trailing was the Shea Range contributing 22%, with Botoliss capturing 15% and the newly introduced ScalpSense marking a significant 6% share. This analysis reveals the brand's adaptability to market needs.

Mahesh Ravaria, CEO and Co-founder, expressed that the K9 and Shea products highlighted the brand's commitment to delivering quality haircare solutions. Emphasizing regional strategies, this focus resonates well with salon partners, addressing their specific demands and enhancing customer experiences. Ongoing R&D efforts further cement the brand's leading position in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024