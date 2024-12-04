Beauty Garage Professional Dominates Indian Salon Industry with K9 Range Success

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: Beauty Garage Professional, a pioneering Indian hair care brand, has strengthened its hold in the salon industry with remarkable sales figures. From April to October 2024, the company saw its K9 range ascend as the bestselling product, capturing popularity among salons and professionals nationwide.

The National Product Performance Highlights from April to October 2024 saw the K9 Range dominating with 44% of total sales. Trailing was the Shea Range contributing 22%, with Botoliss capturing 15% and the newly introduced ScalpSense marking a significant 6% share. This analysis reveals the brand's adaptability to market needs.

Mahesh Ravaria, CEO and Co-founder, expressed that the K9 and Shea products highlighted the brand's commitment to delivering quality haircare solutions. Emphasizing regional strategies, this focus resonates well with salon partners, addressing their specific demands and enhancing customer experiences. Ongoing R&D efforts further cement the brand's leading position in the market.

