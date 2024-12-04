Indian Railways: Subsidies and Rapid Progress

The Indian Railways subsidizes passenger fares to the tune of Rs 56,993 crore annually, offering a significant 46% discount on each ticket, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reported on Wednesday.

In a Lok Sabha session, Minister Vaishnaw explained that on a ticket priced at Rs 100, passengers pay only Rs 54 due to the subsidy provided.

Highlighting advances in rail services, Vaishnaw discussed the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail between Bhuj and Ahmedabad, which reduces travel time to 5 hours and 45 minutes, significantly improving intercity connectivity and boosting passenger satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)