Left Menu

Indian Railways: Subsidies and Rapid Progress

The Indian Railways offers a substantial yearly subsidy of Rs 56,993 crore, providing a 46% discount on tickets. A rapid rail service, Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, has enhanced connectivity between Bhuj and Ahmedabad over a 359-km stretch, boasting high passenger satisfaction for its efficient service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 12:57 IST
Indian Railways: Subsidies and Rapid Progress
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Railways subsidizes passenger fares to the tune of Rs 56,993 crore annually, offering a significant 46% discount on each ticket, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reported on Wednesday.

In a Lok Sabha session, Minister Vaishnaw explained that on a ticket priced at Rs 100, passengers pay only Rs 54 due to the subsidy provided.

Highlighting advances in rail services, Vaishnaw discussed the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail between Bhuj and Ahmedabad, which reduces travel time to 5 hours and 45 minutes, significantly improving intercity connectivity and boosting passenger satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024