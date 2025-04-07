Left Menu

Fit and Aware: NCRTC Promotes Health at Namo Bharat Stations

NCRTC hosted fitness activities at Namo Bharat stations for World Health Day. Highlights included a health talk on preventing sedentary lifestyle issues, fitness challenges, and a street play by schoolchildren promoting public transport etiquette. The initiative aims to inspire commuters to embrace healthier lifestyles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:23 IST
Fit and Aware: NCRTC Promotes Health at Namo Bharat Stations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) celebrated World Health Day by organizing fitness activities at Namo Bharat stations on Monday. The initiative aimed to encourage commuters to adopt healthier lifestyles.

At the Anand Vihar station, a health talk highlighted the importance of preventing joint and spinal issues for those engaged in sedentary work. This session attracted daily commuters and college students who actively participated in a discussion with a medical expert. Meanwhile, fitness challenges were held at the Ghaziabad station, where participants engaged in activities like step-ups, rope skipping, push-ups, and planks.

As part of the day's activities, schoolchildren performed a street play emphasizing essential public transport etiquette, such as giving priority on escalators to those in need and maintaining cleanliness within transport facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025