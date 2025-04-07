Fit and Aware: NCRTC Promotes Health at Namo Bharat Stations

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) celebrated World Health Day by organizing fitness activities at Namo Bharat stations on Monday. The initiative aimed to encourage commuters to adopt healthier lifestyles.

At the Anand Vihar station, a health talk highlighted the importance of preventing joint and spinal issues for those engaged in sedentary work. This session attracted daily commuters and college students who actively participated in a discussion with a medical expert. Meanwhile, fitness challenges were held at the Ghaziabad station, where participants engaged in activities like step-ups, rope skipping, push-ups, and planks.

As part of the day's activities, schoolchildren performed a street play emphasizing essential public transport etiquette, such as giving priority on escalators to those in need and maintaining cleanliness within transport facilities.

