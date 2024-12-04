Left Menu

ART Fertility Clinics Appoints Dr. Kanimozhi as Director in Chennai

ART Fertility Clinics, a leading name in reproductive medicine, has appointed Dr. Kanimozhi K as Director at its Chennai branch. With over 16 years of expertise, Dr. Kanimozhi is set to enhance the clinic's mission of providing advanced, ethical, and patient-focused fertility treatments globally.

Dr. Kanimozhi K Joins ART Fertility Clinics as a Director and Clinical Lead. Image Credit: ANI
ART Fertility Clinics, a global frontrunner in reproductive medicine, has announced the appointment of Dr. Kanimozhi K as the Director at their Chennai facility. Dr. Kanimozhi, a trailblazer in reproductive health, brings an impressive 16-year portfolio in Obstetrics, Gynaecology, and Reproductive Medicine to the role, underlining the clinic's dedication to world-class fertility care in India.

Founded in 2015 as part of IVI RMA Global, ART Fertility Clinics is esteemed for its commitment to science-driven, personalized, and transparent fertility solutions. With facilities equipped with advanced genetic testing and supported by a team of eminent medical professionals, the clinics have garnered international recognition. Dr. Kanimozhi, being the first in India to achieve an M.Ch. in Reproductive Medicine and Surgery, comes with substantial expertise in reproductive endocrinology and fertility preservation.

Dr. Somesh Mittal, CEO of ART Fertility Clinics in India, remarked on Dr. Kanimozhi's appointment as a significant enhancement of their clinical excellence and empathic care. With a focus on patient-centric treatments and groundbreaking contributions, she is expected to bolster the clinic's mission to help more individuals achieve parenthood dreams. Her leadership aligns with ART's emphasis on research-based, evidence-driven medicine, and aims to elevate the clinic's global pregnancy success rates.

Dr. Parul Katiyar, Co-Medical Director of ART Fertility Clinics, emphasized the crucial role Dr. Kanimozhi will play in enriching the personalized care approach, combining state-of-the-art technology with empathy and transparency. ART Fertility Clinics is expanding globally, with a notable presence in India and planned launches in Europe and Southeast Asia, reinforcing their resolve to offer comprehensive reproductive solutions ethically.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Dr. Kanimozhi stated her honor in joining ART Fertility Clinics, synonymous with excellence in reproductive medicine. She is prepared to contribute to its innovative legacy and research, aiming to set new benchmarks in reproductive healthcare at the Chennai clinic.

