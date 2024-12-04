MOIL Limited Shatters November Production Records

MOIL Limited, known for its manganese-ore mining operations, has achieved record-breaking production figures for November, according to the Ministry of Steel. With 1.63 lakh tonnes of manganese ore produced, this marks the best November output since the company's inception, reflecting a notable increase of 8.46% in production compared to the same period last year.

Sales figures also reached unprecedented heights, with November witnessing the sale of 1.33 lakh tonnes, a 32% rise over the previous year's performance for the same month. For the first eight months of fiscal year 2025, MOIL registered sales of 9.90 lakh tonnes, up by 4.76%. The turnover has surpassed Rs 1,000 crore, achieved ahead of schedule, highlighting MOIL's financial robustness.

Emphasizing exploration, the company executed core drilling of 63,654 meters from April to November 2024 — a 1.28-fold increase from last year. Ajit Kumar Saxena, CMD of MOIL, expressed his satisfaction with the company's sustained growth trajectory. MOIL, holding the status of a Schedule "A" Miniratna Category-I Company, continues to play a crucial role in fulfilling nearly 46% of India's dioxide ore requirements.

