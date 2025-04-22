Global Mourning: The Passing of Pope Francis

President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed the sorrow of South Africans following the death of Pope Francis at age 88. The pontiff died at his Vatican residence, Casa Santa Marta, just hours after delivering his final Easter message.

In a statement, Ramaphosa extended condolences to Catholics in South Africa and worldwide, acknowledging the loss of a spiritual leader who fought for unity and human values. The President praised Pope Francis for advocating inclusion, equality, and environmental stewardship.

Ramaphosa reflected on the Pope's modest journey to the Holy See, underlining his dedication to improving the Church and society at large. The President expressed the hope that Pope Francis' death would fortify bonds within the Church and internationally, encouraging a period of extended reflection and solidarity.

