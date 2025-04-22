Left Menu

Global Mourning: The Passing of Pope Francis

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed condolences on behalf of South Africa for the passing of Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88 at his Vatican residence. Ramaphosa highlighted the Pope's efforts to unite humanity and promote inclusivity, expressing hope for unity within the Church and global community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 22-04-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 00:14 IST
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed the sorrow of South Africans following the death of Pope Francis at age 88. The pontiff died at his Vatican residence, Casa Santa Marta, just hours after delivering his final Easter message.

In a statement, Ramaphosa extended condolences to Catholics in South Africa and worldwide, acknowledging the loss of a spiritual leader who fought for unity and human values. The President praised Pope Francis for advocating inclusion, equality, and environmental stewardship.

Ramaphosa reflected on the Pope's modest journey to the Holy See, underlining his dedication to improving the Church and society at large. The President expressed the hope that Pope Francis' death would fortify bonds within the Church and internationally, encouraging a period of extended reflection and solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

