Allahabad High Court Demands Equitable Distribution of Radiologists Across UP

The Allahabad High Court has raised serious concerns over the undue harassment faced by rape victims due to delays in medico-legal examinations, primarily stemming from the uneven distribution of radiologists across Uttar Pradesh's districts.

The court highlighted the urgent need for a coherent appointment and transfer policy for government doctors to address this disparity. Notably, some districts lack radiologists altogether, while districts like Lucknow concentrate as many as 78.

Justice Krishan Pahal made these observations during a bail application hearing, emphasizing the impact of such delays on judicial proceedings. A lack of available radiologists resulted in a 13-year-old girl's ossification test being delayed, leading to extended jail time for an accused individual based on inaccurate age claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)