Major U.S. stock indexes took a significant hit, each declining by over 3%, as President Trump continued his public criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's monetary policy, causing ripples through the investment world and driving investors to seek refuge in safe-haven assets such as gold and the Swiss franc.

Trump's repeated call for lowering interest rates sparked worries over the integrity of the Fed's independent monetary policy, as concerns mounted over the future of U.S. financial assets. With liquidity thinned due to holiday market closures, apprehension swelled as Powell's stability was praised amid prevailing instability.

Trump's tariff policies further unsettling financial markets have led to continued analysis of the financial landscape. Simultaneously, cryptocurrency values fluctuated, while oil prices saw declines amidst a backdrop of ongoing trade tensions with China and upcoming earnings from major U.S. companies.

