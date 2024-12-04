Left Menu

Exide Industries Welcomes Amol Mehra as New Procurement Chief

Exide Industries Limited has appointed Amol Mehra as President and Chief Procurement Officer. With 25 years of experience in commodities and markets across various countries, Mehra is expected to enhance Exide's procurement efficiency. Previously with Adani Enterprise, he holds qualifications in engineering and marketing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:03 IST
Exide Industries Welcomes Amol Mehra as New Procurement Chief
Amol Mehra
  • Country:
  • India

Exide Industries Limited has officially announced the appointment of Amol Mehra as its new President and Chief Procurement Officer (CPO). In his new role, Mehra will lead the company's procurement and spend management initiatives, driving efficiency across the board.

With nearly 25 years of extensive experience in commodities, including metals and coal, and a solid track record in sales and trading within both B2B and B2C sectors, Mehra is well-equipped for the position. His professional journey includes tenures at prominent organizations such as Adani Enterprises Ltd, Trafigura India, and Vedanta Group. His expertise spans multiple markets, including India, Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and China.

Expressing his confidence in the new appointment, Avik Roy, MD & CEO of Exide Industries Ltd, stated, "Amol's acumen and insightful experience will further strengthen our capabilities in procurement." Mehra is a mechanical engineering graduate from DY Patil College of Engineering and Technology and holds an MBA from B V Institute of Management, Kolhapur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024