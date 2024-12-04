Exide Industries Welcomes Amol Mehra as New Procurement Chief

Exide Industries Limited has officially announced the appointment of Amol Mehra as its new President and Chief Procurement Officer (CPO). In his new role, Mehra will lead the company's procurement and spend management initiatives, driving efficiency across the board.

With nearly 25 years of extensive experience in commodities, including metals and coal, and a solid track record in sales and trading within both B2B and B2C sectors, Mehra is well-equipped for the position. His professional journey includes tenures at prominent organizations such as Adani Enterprises Ltd, Trafigura India, and Vedanta Group. His expertise spans multiple markets, including India, Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and China.

Expressing his confidence in the new appointment, Avik Roy, MD & CEO of Exide Industries Ltd, stated, "Amol's acumen and insightful experience will further strengthen our capabilities in procurement." Mehra is a mechanical engineering graduate from DY Patil College of Engineering and Technology and holds an MBA from B V Institute of Management, Kolhapur.

(With inputs from agencies.)