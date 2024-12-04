Left Menu

Turtlemint's Festive Boom: 200% Surge in Motor Insurance Sales

Turtlemint, a leading InsurTech platform, has reported a nearly 200% increase in motor insurance policy sales during the festive season of FY'25, driven by a rise in vehicle sales and strong demand from Tier 2 and 3 cities. The platform capitalized on this with a strategic advisor network expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:10 IST
Turtlemint's Festive Boom: 200% Surge in Motor Insurance Sales
Turtlemint reports 200% Growth in Motor Insurance Policies During Festive Season FY'25. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Turtlemint, based in Mumbai, has demonstrated explosive growth in its motor insurance sector during the festive season of FY'25, recording nearly a 200% increase in sales compared to the same period last year. The InsurTech leader issued over 4 lakh motor insurance policies, capitalizing on a strategic expansion of its advisor network.

Data from FY25 shows a 2.3 times increase in total motor insurance premiums from the previous year, largely fueled by Tier 2 and 3 cities, which contributed more than 90% to the policies sold. The festive season, marked by record vehicle sales, saw a concomitant rise in motor insurance purchases.

Co-founder and CEO Dhirendra Mahyavanshi remarked on Turtlemint's remarkable year-on-year growth of 85% in motor insurance sales, emphasizing the significant role of semi-urban and rural markets. The company is leveraging its digital-first approach and extensive insurer network to meet rising demand and support advisors nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024