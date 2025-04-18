Left Menu

Controversy Sparks as Former CJI Thakur Skips Book Launch

The launch of A S Dulat's book 'The Chief Minister and The Spy' faces turbulence as former Chief Justice T S Thakur withdraws from the event, citing political controversies. The book touches on sensitive issues about Farooq Abdullah, leading to media frenzy and public disavowal by Abdullah himself.

  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Justice of India T S Thakur has opted out of attending the release of A S Dulat's controversial book, 'The Chief Minister and The Spy,' scheduled for Friday.

The decision came amid political uproar over the book's portrayal of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, who has publicly refuted claims made within the memoir. The revelation has stirred significant media interest, prompting the withdrawal of the former CJI to avoid the escalating controversy.

Abdullah described Dulat's assertions as attempts to garner attention, following the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's announcement that his father would not attend the event. Justice Thakur expressed regret at causing inconvenience but highlighted the necessity to distance himself due to his apolitical stance and long-standing association with the Abdullah family.

Latest News

