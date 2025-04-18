Left Menu

Search for Extraterrestrial Life Intensifies with Webb Telescope Discovery

Scientists have detected strong evidence of potential life on the alien planet K2-18 b using the James Webb Space Telescope. Observations revealed two gases, DMS and DMDS, typically produced by Earth's microbial life. In unrelated news, federal funding freezes affect scientific research amid policy clashes at U.S. universities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 10:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Scientists have potentially identified signs of life outside our solar system using the James Webb Space Telescope. The breakthrough involves discovering gases in the atmosphere of exoplanet K2-18 b, which on Earth are usually produced by microorganisms like marine algae. The gases, dimethyl sulfide and dimethyl disulfide, are causing a stir within the scientific community, as they may indicate biological activity.

Meanwhile, the scientific sector in the U.S. faces challenges due to political interference. Harvard University's conflict with former President Trump's administration has resulted in federal funding freezes for researchers like Dr. Donald Ingber. These actions are seen as damaging to long-standing partnerships between government and academia, vital since World War II.

Researchers warn that such freezes could hamper the U.S.'s global scientific competitiveness, with countries like China potentially benefitting from the strained relations. These developments highlight the intricate balance between science and politics, as well as the potential implications for future technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

