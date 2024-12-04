Left Menu

DGCA Tightens Grip on Wet-Leasing: A New Dawn in Indian Aviation

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will soon unveil revamped regulations for wet-leasing of aircraft by Indian airlines to address rising travel demands. These updates are essential due to supply chain delays and engine problems affecting fleet operations, necessitating more robust regulatory oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A senior official highlighted that persistent engine issues and the ever-expanding flight routes necessitate these regulatory adjustments, particularly as many IndiGo aircraft remain grounded due to Pratt & Whitney engine troubles. These developments underscore the industry's reliance on leasing solutions to meet immediate needs.

The DGCA's forthcoming regulations follow stakeholder consultations and will include easing certain restrictions on wet-leasing. The enhanced framework, outlined in a draft Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR), mandates that only countries with trustworthy safety oversight systems and ICAO compliance may provide wet-leased aircraft, ensuring robust safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

