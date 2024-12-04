DGCA Tightens Grip on Wet-Leasing: A New Dawn in Indian Aviation

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is set to introduce revised regulations for the wet-leasing of planes by Indian carriers, aiming to ensure stringent oversight amidst escalating travel demands. These changes come as airlines grapple with supply chain delays, prompting a shift toward leasing arrangements.

A senior official highlighted that persistent engine issues and the ever-expanding flight routes necessitate these regulatory adjustments, particularly as many IndiGo aircraft remain grounded due to Pratt & Whitney engine troubles. These developments underscore the industry's reliance on leasing solutions to meet immediate needs.

The DGCA's forthcoming regulations follow stakeholder consultations and will include easing certain restrictions on wet-leasing. The enhanced framework, outlined in a draft Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR), mandates that only countries with trustworthy safety oversight systems and ICAO compliance may provide wet-leased aircraft, ensuring robust safety measures.

