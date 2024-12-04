Left Menu

Revolutionizing Travel: Barrier-Free Tolling on Dwarka Expressway

The government is planning to introduce a barrier-free tolling system on the 28 km Dwarka Expressway between Delhi and Gurugram. Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari indicated that following its success, this system could expand to other fee plazas. The National Highway Authority of India will use a GNSS-based electronic toll collection system to lower operational costs and improve traffic flow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:32 IST
The government has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to implement a barrier-free tolling system on the Dwarka Expressway, as informed in Parliament on Wednesday.

This expressway spans from Dwarka in Delhi to Gurugram in Haryana, covering approximately 28 kilometers. Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari stated in a reply to the Rajya Sabha that, based on the successful implementation and effectiveness on Dwarka Expressway, the system could be expanded to other toll plazas.

The National Highway Authority of India plans to introduce a GNSS-based electronic toll collection as part of this initiative, initially employing a hybrid model within the current FASTag ecosystem. This model will transition to full GNSS lanes as its adoption increases nationwide, potentially reducing physical plaza costs and enhancing traffic flow.

