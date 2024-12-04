Revolutionizing Travel: Barrier-Free Tolling on Dwarka Expressway

The government has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to implement a barrier-free tolling system on the Dwarka Expressway, as informed in Parliament on Wednesday.

This expressway spans from Dwarka in Delhi to Gurugram in Haryana, covering approximately 28 kilometers. Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari stated in a reply to the Rajya Sabha that, based on the successful implementation and effectiveness on Dwarka Expressway, the system could be expanded to other toll plazas.

The National Highway Authority of India plans to introduce a GNSS-based electronic toll collection as part of this initiative, initially employing a hybrid model within the current FASTag ecosystem. This model will transition to full GNSS lanes as its adoption increases nationwide, potentially reducing physical plaza costs and enhancing traffic flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)