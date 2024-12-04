Afreximbank and ARISE IIP Launch African Quality Assurance Centre to Boost Industrialisation and Global Trade

On November 27, 2024, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP) officially commenced construction of the African Quality Assurance Centre (AQAC) within the Glo-Djigbé Industrial Zone (GDIZ) in Benin. This state-of-the-art facility marks a significant milestone in Benin’s journey toward industrialisation and positions the country as a key player in regional and global trade.

The AQAC laboratory will provide cutting-edge testing, inspection, and certification services for food and agricultural products, ensuring that goods "Made in Africa" meet rigorous international safety and quality standards. By strengthening the quality infrastructure, the initiative supports African manufacturers in enhancing their competitiveness in global markets, fostering economic growth and sustainability.

The project is part of Afreximbank’s broader vision of driving industrialisation, boosting intra-African trade, and ensuring African products comply with international standards for both export and local consumption.

Key Benefits for GDIZ and Beyond

Boosting Exports: By ensuring compliance with global standards, the AQAC will enable local manufacturers to compete effectively in international markets.

Enhancing Industrial Capacity: The facility will provide technical expertise and modern quality control infrastructure, aiding in the production of high-quality goods such as cotton, cashew, animal feed, soya, pineapple, and sesame oil.

Regional Impact: This initiative positions Benin as a leader in West Africa, creating a robust industrial ecosystem and fostering regional economic integration.

Job Creation and Investment: The GDIZ ecosystem, enhanced by AQAC, will attract foreign direct investments, create employment opportunities, and support the growth of local industries.

Voices of Leadership

Létondji Beheton, Managing Director of GDIZ, lauded the initiative as a transformative step for Benin:“The AQAC laboratory will elevate the quality of locally processed products, opening new markets for our exporters and solidifying Benin’s role as an industrial hub in West Africa. This initiative underscores GDIZ’s commitment to economic transformation and job creation.”

Gagan Gupta, CEO of ARISE IIP, emphasized the broader vision for Africa:“The AQAC Laboratory represents a cornerstone in our mission to industrialise Africa and integrate it into global value chains. By ensuring African products meet the highest standards, we are empowering industries and enhancing trade across the continent.”

Oluranti Doherty, Managing Director of Export Development at Afreximbank, highlighted the initiative’s impact on African trade:“The AQAC initiative is a testament to Afreximbank’s commitment to advancing industrialisation and economic diversification in Africa. By providing reliable quality assurance, the AQAC enhances export competitiveness, strengthens intra-African trade, and integrates African products into global markets.”

Expanding Quality Infrastructure Across Africa

This facility builds on the success of the first AQAC project in Ogun State, Nigeria, which received ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation from the South African National Accreditation System (SANAS) in August 2024. Afreximbank aims to replicate this success by establishing a network of Quality Assurance Centres across Africa, reinforcing the continent's industrial and trade infrastructure.

A Step Toward Self-Reliance and Economic Transformation

The AQAC project in GDIZ is more than just a facility—it is a testament to Africa’s growing ambition to self-reliantly industrialise and compete on the global stage. By ensuring that African products meet international standards, this initiative will empower local industries, boost export potential, and drive economic growth across the continent.