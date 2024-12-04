Left Menu

Punjab Pushes for Pilgrim Pathways: A Four-Lane Leap

Punjab minister Harjot Singh Bains is advocating for improved road infrastructure to enhance pilgrim routes in the state. He called on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for four-lane road projects connecting key religious sites such as Sri Kartarpur Sahib and Sri Anandpur Sahib, emphasizing historical significance and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards enhancing pilgrim accessibility, Punjab's Minister Harjot Singh Bains urged Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to expedite the development of four-lane roads in the state.

The proposal underlines the need for advanced infrastructure connecting Sri Kartarpur Sahib, Sri Anandpur Sahib, and Sri Naina Devi, citing their historical and religious importance.

Bains emphasized the necessity of upgrading current link roads and introduced the idea of constructing a 50-kilometre expressway, ambitiously named the 'Guru Gobind Singh Expressway', to link crucial industrial hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

